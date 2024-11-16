Swiatek leads Poland comeback over Czechs to set up BJK Cup semi against Paolini’s Italy

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Iga Swiatek won in singles and doubles to lead Poland’s 2-1 comeback against the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals. The second-ranked Swiatek leveled the score after she held on for a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-5 win over Linda Noskova. The five-time Grand Slam winner then went back on the court after a short break to help Katarzyna Kawa beat top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova and Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4. Poland will meet Italy in the semifinals after Jasmine Paolini likewise won her singles and doubles matches to lead Italy back for a 2-1 win over Japan.

