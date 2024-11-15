Swiatek helps Poland oust host Spain from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Iga Swiatek has beaten Paula Badosa in three sets and Poland leads host Spain by an insurmountable 2-0 in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga. The world No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland’s spot in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic. She beat No. 12 Badosa 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court. Magda Linette won the opening match for Poland against Spain’s Sara Sorribes after nearly four hours.

