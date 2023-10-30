Swiatek echoes complaints at the WTA Finals after Sabalenka calls out ‘another level of disrespect’

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — The women’s tennis tour has defended the outdoor hard court built for the WTA Finals as meeting its “strict performance standards” after No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka called the conditions at the season-ending championship “another level of disrespect.” No fewer than half of the eight singles players at the event have complained about the court, including saying that it was not ready earlier to allow for more practice time before the competition. Sabalenka said players sometimes do not feel safe moving around the court. Three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek said it’s not comfortable to play on the temporary court set atop a golf course.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.