Swiatek dominates at BNP Paribas Open; Murray advances

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Claire Liu in 65 minutes to win her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek is the defending champion and won 6-0, 6-1. The defending men’s champion, Taylor Fritz, defeated Ben Shelton, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Andy Murray earned his first straight-set victory of the year, beating Radu Albot, 6-4, 6-3. No. 5 Carolina Garcia needed three sets to advance in the Southern California desert.

