Swiatek crashes out but Pegula advances in Tokyo. Jabeur and Shnaider into final at Ningo Open

TOKYO (AP) — Eight-seeded Veronika Kudermetova has upset No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open. It was the No. 19-ranked Kudermetova’s first career win over Swiatek in five attempts. The Russian will meet compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-5. Second-seeded Jessica Pegula made light work of her quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, winning 6-1, 6-0 in just 59 minutes to advance to her seventh semifinal of the year. Top-seeded Ons Jabeur will meet Diana Shnaider in the final of Ningbo Open after winning their respective semifinals.

