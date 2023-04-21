Swiatek books semifinal with Jabeur in Stuttgart

By The Associated Press
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their quarterfinals match at the Porsche Arena, in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, April 21, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marijan Murat]

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has rallied to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Swiatek hadn’t played since last month in the semifinals at Indian Wells because of a rib injury but began her clay season on Thursday with a convincing win over Zheng Qinwen. She next faces third-seeded Ons Jabeur. Jabeur eased into the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in their quarterfinal. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Spain’s Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals for a third straight year. The Belarusian player next faces Anastasia Potapova. Potapova upset fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

