Swiatek beats Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to defend Stuttgart title

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Iga Swiatek has defended her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart. Swiatek saved the only break point she faced and took two of her six opportunities to win her 13th title overall in 1 hour, 50 minutes. It’s her third successful title defense after Rome last year and Doha this year. Sabalenka had reached the Stuttgart final for the third year in a row. She was beaten by the world No. 1 on each occasion, losing to Ashleigh Barty in 2021, then Swiatek last year and this.

