Swiatek beats Raducanu in Stuttgart quarters while Sabalenka and Gauff lose

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Emma Raducanu’s winning run has come to an end in a straight-sets loss to top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix. Raducanu had produced some of her best form since winning the 2021 U.S. Open. That form wasn’t quite enough to beat the top-ranked Swiatek on Friday. Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk needed eight match points to stun third-ranked Coco Gauff of the United States 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova upset second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-3, 7-5 to reach a semifinals for the first time since winning the grass-court Grand Slam last year. Elena Rybakina beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3 in the third from a break down.

