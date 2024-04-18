Swiatek beats Mertens and will face Raducanu in Stuttgart quarterfinals

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has eliminated Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals. The top-ranked Swiatek will face next Emma Raducanu who knocked out Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5. Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina has battled her way into the quarterfinals with a roller coaster 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova. Rybakina will face Jasmine Paolini after the Italian upset seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur in straight sets. Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová also reached the quarterfinals after beating Anastasia Potapova in two. She has lined up second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. Eight of the top 10 ranked women are at the tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.