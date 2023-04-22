Swiatek and Sabalenka set up another final in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Iga Swiatek will again play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Grand Prix after both players came through their semifinals in Stuttgart. Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury. Swiatek was leading 3-0. Sabalenka eased into the final for the third straight year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova. The Belarusian lost the decider to Ash Barty in 2021 and to Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 last year. The Pole has won four of their six meetings overall.

