Sweet 16: Russian teen Andreeva continues breakout at Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has found the perfect way to celebrate her 16th birthday by continuing her breakout showing at the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Magda Linette. She will next face world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the round-of-16. Sabalenka defeated the 115th-ranked Camila Osorio 6-4, 7-5. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced in the men’s draw after beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-3. Medvedev is considered the top challenger to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Dusan Lajovic needed six match points to finish off ninth-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime after a third-set tiebreaker.

