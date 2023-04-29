Sweet 16: Russian teen Andreeva continues breakout at Madrid

By The Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Andrea Vavassori of Italy during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has found the perfect way to celebrate her 16th birthday by continuing her breakout showing at the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Magda Linette. She will next face world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the round-of-16. Sabalenka defeated the 115th-ranked Camila Osorio 6-4, 7-5. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced in the men’s draw after beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-3. Medvedev is considered the top challenger to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Dusan Lajovic needed six match points to finish off ninth-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime after a third-set tiebreaker.

