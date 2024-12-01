Sweeney-Gustafson and Forgan-Kirkby teams medal for USA Luge in World Cup races

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Emily Sweeney and the doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby headlined the best World Cup weekend for USA Luge on a foreign track in nearly nine years. Sweeney and Jonny Gustafson finished second in the inaugural World Cup mixed singles race on Sunday, while Forgan and Kirkby finished third in the circuit’s first mixed doubles race. Combined with Saturday’s results — gold for Forgan and Kirkby in women’s doubles and Sweeney’s silver in women’s singles — the Americans left Lillehammer with four medals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.