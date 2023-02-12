Sweeney gets 5th World Cup medal of season for USA Luge

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — USA Luge’s Emily Sweeney picked up her team-best fifth medal of the World Cup season, a bronze in a women’s singles race. Julia Taubitz of Germany won the race in 1 minute, 51.683 seconds. Anna Berreiter of Germany was second in 1:51.891 and Sweeney was third in 1:52.038. It was Sweeney’s fourth singles medal of the season, the first three of them being silvers and one of them coming in a sprint race. She also was part of a team relay bronze-medal run earlier this season for the Americans.

