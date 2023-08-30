Swedish winger Carl Hagelin retires from the NHL because of an eye injury

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Capitals' Carl Hagelin in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Hagelin announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, his decision to retire from the NHL at age 35, citing an eye injury that has kept him out of game action for nearly a year and a half. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL because of an eye injury that was too severe to return. Hagelin has not played since taking an errant stick to his left eye during Washington Capitals practice on March 1, 2022. The Swedish forward also had hip resurfacing surgery in February. Hagelin announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday. He retires having won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hagelin played 854 regular-season and playoff games over 11 seasons with the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Penguins and Capitals.

