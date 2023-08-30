Swedish winger Carl Hagelin retires from the NHL because of an eye injury

Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL because of an eye injury that was too severe to return. Hagelin has not played since taking an errant stick to his left eye during Washington Capitals practice on March 1, 2022. The Swedish forward also had hip resurfacing surgery in February. Hagelin announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday. He retires having won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hagelin played 854 regular-season and playoff games over 11 seasons with the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Penguins and Capitals.

