STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Swedish soccer coach Sven-Goran Eriksson says he has cancer and might have less than a year to live. The former England coach has told Swedish Radio he discovered he had cancer after collapsing suddenly. He said in February last year he was reducing his public appearances because of health issues. Eriksson says he has pancreatic cancer and that it is inoperable. He says he is trying to think positively. Eriksson was England’s first ever foreign-born coach from 2001-06 after making his name winning league titles at club level with Lazio in Italy, Benfica in Portugal and IFK Gothenburg in his native Sweden.

