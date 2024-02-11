Swedish skier Swenn Larsson wins World Cup slalom with stars Shiffrin and Vlhova out injured

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Swedish skier Anna Swenn Larsson has earned her second career victory in the first women’s World Cup slalom in nearly 13 years in which neither Mikaela Shiffrin nor Petra Vlhova competed. The American star and her Slovakian rival are both out with knee injuries. Shiffrin still hopes to return over the next few weeks but Vlhova had her season ended when she tore ligaments in her right knee in January. Larsson defeated Croatian prodigy Zrinka Ljutic by 0.35 seconds. Shiffrin’s teammate Paula Moltzan was 0.83 behind in third.

