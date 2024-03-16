Swedish skier Swenn Larsson leads Shiffrin after 1st run of season-ending World Cup slalom

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swedish skier Anna Swenn Larsson has edged out Mikaela Shiffrin in the opening run of the women’s slalom at the World Cup finals. The American star chasing career win 60 in the discipline and 97 overall. Swenn Larsson was 0.11 second faster than the American. Shiffrin locked up her record-equalling eighth slalom season title last week in her first race back from a six-week injury layoff. No other skier stayed close to the leading duo and Croatian prodigy Zrinka Ljutic trailed by a massive 0.67 seconds in third.

