Swedish skier Larsson leads World Cup slalom after 1st run with stars Shiffrin and Vlhova injured

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Swedish skier Anna Swenn Larsson has posted the fastest opening-run time in the first women’s World Cup slalom in nearly 13 years in which neither Mikaela Shiffrin nor Petra Vlhova competes. The American star and her Slovakian rival are both out with a knee injury. Shiffrin still hopes to return over the next few weeks but Vlhova had her season ended when she tore ligaments in her right knee in January. Larsson edged out Shiffrin’s teammate Paula Moltzan as the American trailed by 0.13 seconds in second position. Croatian prodigy Zrinka Ljutic was 0.42 behind in third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.