Swedish skier Hector leads Shiffrin in eventful GS in Slovakia. Vlhova crashes in her home race

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Olympic champion Sara Hector posted the fastest time and beat Mikaela Shiffrin by one second in the opening run of an eventful women’s World Cup giant slalom. The race was overshadowed by a nasty crash from home crowd favorite Petra Vlhova. Vlhova fell and slid into the safety netting early in her run and was taken off the hill on a sled with an apparent knee injury. The slippery ice surface in combination with an unusually turning set of the gates caused problems for many racers. New Zealand’s Alice Robinson trailed by 1.05 seconds third. The rest of the field finished far off the lead.

