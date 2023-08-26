Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis defends title at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Swedish pole vaulting standout Armand Duplantis won his second straight title at world championships. The world record holder cleared 6.10 meters (20 feet) to hold off runner-up Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines. Kurtis Marschall of Australia and Christopher Nilsen of the United States shared bronze. With the competition sealed, Duplantis tried three attempts at breaking his own record. It didn’t happen. The 23-year-old who grew up in Louisiana, went to LSU and competes for his mom’s home country of Sweden, has taken his sport to new heights.

