Swedish league game suspended after fans throw pyrotechnics onto the field

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Stockholm derby that could potentially decide the Swedish league’s title race was suspended in the second half Sunday after Djurgarden supporters threw multiple fireworks onto the field. The game between Hammarby and Djurgarden is set to resume Monday afternoon without fans after police ruled that the game organizers could not guarantee public safety if play was restarted. Hammarby is second in the league table and was leading 2-0 in a game where a draw would hand rival Malmo the title with three rounds to spare. Djurgarden is tied on points with Hammarby but behind on goal difference, and a win would give either team a mathematical chance to overtake Malmo.

