Swedish golfer Forsström holds off countryman Dantorp to win Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Swedish golfer Simon Forsström has held off countryman Jens Dantorp for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on the European tour. The 34-year-old Forsström was one stroke ahead of Belgium’s Thomas Detry overnight but Dantorp’s late charge from third proved the main threat. Forsström did just enough with some late birdies for a 2-under 69 to finish 17-under overall as Dantorp posted 67 to end on 16 under. The win was notable for No. 429-ranked Forsström as he came through qualifying school at the end of last year to gain his tour card.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.