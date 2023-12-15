Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg leads Mauritius Open after 2nd round

BEL-OMBRE, Mauritius (AP) — Swedish golfer Sebastian Soderberg will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Mauritius Open after shooting a 7-under 65 in the second round. Soderberg made nine birdies at La Réserve Golf Links in a round that was only marred by a double bogey on the par-3 No. 7. Marcel Schneider of Germany and South Africa’s Jacques De Villiers are his nearest chasers. France’s Antoine Rozner along with Englishmen Paul Waring and Daniel Brown are two shots off the pace.

