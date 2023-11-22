Sweden’s men’s soccer team is slumping. Hope might come with a new coach and another Ibrahimovic

Sweden has had a year to forget in men’s soccer. The team has just missed out on qualifying for the European Championship. It follows its absence from last year’s World Cup in Qatar. It’s the first time since the 1980s that the distinctive yellow Swedish jersey won’t be seen for back-to-back major men’s tournaments. The national team was facing up to being demoted to the third tier of UEFA’s Nations League. Sweden’s sole representative in the three European club competitions is Hacken. It’s lost all four of its Europa League group games. Janne Andersson is leaving as coach and there are hopes a coach with a more modern outlook on the game can get more out of Sweden’s slew of young attacking players.

