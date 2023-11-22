Sweden’s men’s soccer team is slumping. Hope might come with a new coach and another Ibrahimovic

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - Sweden's manager Janne Andersson during a training session at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, on June 28, 2021. Sweden coach Janne Andersson is determined to enjoy his “last night with the gang” before his seven years in charge of the national team comes to an end. The Swedish soccer federation said Andersson would not continue in the role if the team failed to qualify for the European Championship. His fate was sealed when the Swedes lost to Austria last month. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

Sweden has had a year to forget in men’s soccer. The team has just missed out on qualifying for the European Championship. It follows its absence from last year’s World Cup in Qatar. It’s the first time since the 1980s that the distinctive yellow Swedish jersey won’t be seen for back-to-back major men’s tournaments. The national team was facing up to being demoted to the third tier of UEFA’s Nations League. Sweden’s sole representative in the three European club competitions is Hacken. It’s lost all four of its Europa League group games. Janne Andersson is leaving as coach and there are hopes a coach with a more modern outlook on the game can get more out of Sweden’s slew of young attacking players.

