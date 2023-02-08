Sweden weighs up whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Sweden’s Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030. The Nordic country’s potential entry into the race to stage the 2030 Games comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee has delayed the process and is searching around for more contenders to host the event. Sapporo, Japan, was considered the favorite before an ongoing bid-rigging scandal related to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo held in 2021. Salt Lake City is the only other known bidder that might consider taking 2030, though officials have said they favor a bid for 2034. The Swedish Olympic and Paralympic Committees and the Swedish Sports Confederation will start a feasibility study for 2030.

