Sweden routs Hungary 7-1, Switzerland beats Slovakia 4-2 at ice hoskey worlds

By The Associated Press
Sweden's Andre Petersson, right, tries to score past Hungary's goalie Dominik Horvath during the group A match between Hungary and Sweden at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin]

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Sweden routed newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its fourth victory at the ice hockey world championship. Jacob de la Rose scored twice for Sweden at the Nokia Arena. The Swedes are second in Group A with 11 points, one point behind the United States. John Peterka and Nico Sturm scored a goal and had an assist each to help Germany beat Denmark 6-4 in Group A for the team’s first victory at the tournament. In the Latvian capital of Riga, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-2 to move to the top of Group B. Dominik Kubalik scored a hat trick to help the Czech Republic beat newcomer Slovenia 6-2.

