Sweden midfielder Olsson remains in intensive care for blood clots in brain, club says

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson, who has been hospitalized for two weeks with an acute brain condition, is in a stable condition in intensive care. The update comes from his Danish club FC Midtjylland. The clubs adds doctors will slowly take him off a ventilator. The club says 28-year-old Olsson “has been affected by several small blood clots on both sides of the brain, as a result of an extremely rare inflammatory condition in the vessels of the brain.” Olsson lost consciousness at home on Feb. 20 and was transferred to Aarhus University Hospital. He has played 47 times for Sweden, most recently in November.

