Sweden midfielder Olsson making ‘significant’ progress in recovery from acute brain condition

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Danish team FC Midtjylland says Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has made ”significant” physical progress as he continues his rehabilitation from an acute brain condition. The 28-year-old Olsson lost consciousness at his home on Feb. 20 and was diagnosed with several small blood clots in the brain as a result of an extremely rare blood-vessel inflammation. He was transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center last month and Midtjylland says Olsson has “regained both motor function and his verbal abilities.” The club says “his physical progress is significant, and he is now actively training his gait function and is able to eat independently.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.