Sweden midfielder Olsson in hospital with brain condition, his Danish club says

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Danish club FC Midtjylland says Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been hospitalized with an acute brain condition after suddenly losing consciousness at home. The club says Olsson is on a ventilator in Aarhus University Hospital while a team of Denmark’s leading medical experts work to make a diagnosis and begin the correct course of treatment. Midtjylland says the 28-year-old Olsson lost consciousness on Tuesday last week and was transferred to the hospital. He is surrounded by his immediate family and members of staff at Midtjylland. Olsson has played 47 times for Sweden, most recently against Estonia in November.

