Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson still hoping to play soccer again after acute brain condition

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson is hoping to make a full return to elite-level soccer as he continues to recover from an acute brain condition that kept him in a hospital for a month. Olsson, who was hospitalized in February after suddenly losing consciousness at home, is still living at a neurological rehabilitation center but made his first public appearance since the illness when he attended his Danish club Midtjylland’s game on Sunday as it won the domestic league title. After the game, Olsson was driven around the field in a cart while holding the trophy as he was applauded by fans. In an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet on Monday, Olsson said he is confident of making a full recovery and is “dreaming of being back with the team and training again.”

