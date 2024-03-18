Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson moved to a rehab center. Still can’t walk or talk

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center after nearly a month in the hospital with an acute brain condition but the 28-year-old is still unable to walk or talk. Olsson lost consciousness at his home on Feb. 20 and was taken to Aarhus University Hospital. He was diagnosed with several small blood clots in the brain as a result of an extremely rare inflammation in the vessels of the brain. FC Midtjylland says Olsson has been transferred to the Hammel Neurocentre and his “rehabilitation period will extend over several months.” It adds “it is still too early to give a final prognosis.”

