Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson moved to a rehab center. Still can’t walk or talk

By The Associated Press
FILE - Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson waits to take a free kick during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson who was hospitalized last month with an acute brain condition, is in a stable condition but remains in intensive care, his Danish club FC Midtjylland said Thursday, March 7, 2024, adding doctors will slowly take him out on the ventilator. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca]

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center after nearly a month in the hospital with an acute brain condition but the 28-year-old is still unable to walk or talk. Olsson lost consciousness at his home on Feb. 20 and was taken to Aarhus University Hospital. He was diagnosed with several small blood clots in the brain as a result of an extremely rare inflammation in the vessels of the brain. FC Midtjylland says Olsson has been transferred to the Hammel Neurocentre and his “rehabilitation period will extend over several months.” It adds “it is still too early to give a final prognosis.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.