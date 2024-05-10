Sweden defeats the US 5-2 at the start of the ice hockey world championship

PRAGUE (AP) — The United States has lost to Sweden 5-2 in its opening match at the ice hockey world championship. Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and added an assist and star defenseman Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist for Sweden. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves in in the Group B game in the eastern city of Ostrava on Friday. Zach Werenski and Brock Nelson scored for the Americans. The Czech Republic prevailed over Finland 1-0 and Switzerland beat Norway 5-2 in Group A. Last year’s runner-up Germany has topped Slovakia 6-4 in Group B.

