Sweden defeats the US 5-2 at the start of the ice hockey world championship

By The Associated Press
Germany's Dominik Kahun celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the preliminary round match between Slovakia and Germany at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

PRAGUE (AP) — The United States has lost to Sweden 5-2 in its opening match at the ice hockey world championship. Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and added an assist and star defenseman Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist for Sweden. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves in in the Group B game in the eastern city of Ostrava on Friday. Zach Werenski and Brock Nelson scored for the Americans. The Czech Republic prevailed over Finland 1-0 and Switzerland beat Norway 5-2 in Group A. Last year’s runner-up Germany has topped Slovakia 6-4 in Group B.

