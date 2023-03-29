Sweden coach in clear-the-air talks with pundit after spat

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — The coach of Sweden’s men’s soccer team has held clear-the-air talks with a TV commentator after they became engaged in an argument on air following a European Championship qualifier. What began as a discussion between coach Janne Andersson and pundit Bojan Djordjic about the playing time of midfielder Jesper Karlsson after Sweden’s 5-0 win over Azerbaijan on Monday ended with a heated exchange between the pair. Djordjic appeared to be most unhappy with Andersson asking who he represented. Djordjic was born in Serbia but played for Sweden’s youth teams. Andersson has insisted he was not referring to Djordjic’s origins. The Swedish soccer federation say the pair have settled the matter.

