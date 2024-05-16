Sweden beats Kazakhstan to keep perfect record at hockey worlds, Austria upsets Finland

By The Associated Press
Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Nikita Boyarkin, right, makes a save in front of Sweden's Fabian Zetterlund, center, during the preliminary round match between Kazakhstan and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

PRAGUE (AP) — Sweden kept a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Kazakstan 3-1. Linus Johansson, Marcus Johansson Fabian Zetterlund scored as the Swedes earned a fourth victory to top Group B in Ostrava. Adil Beketayev scored for Kazakhstan. In Group A in Prague, Austria stunned Finland 3-2 for its first victory at the tournament and first over Finland at the worlds. Benjamin Baumgartner scored the winner with one second left to complete a rally from two goals down. Later Thursday, Canada was also looking for a fourth win when it played Norway in Group A and the United States played France in Group B.

