Sweden beats Kazakhstan to keep perfect record at hockey worlds, Austria upsets Finland

PRAGUE (AP) — Sweden kept a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Kazakstan 3-1. Linus Johansson, Marcus Johansson Fabian Zetterlund scored as the Swedes earned a fourth victory to top Group B in Ostrava. Adil Beketayev scored for Kazakhstan. In Group A in Prague, Austria stunned Finland 3-2 for its first victory at the tournament and first over Finland at the worlds. Benjamin Baumgartner scored the winner with one second left to complete a rally from two goals down. Later Thursday, Canada was also looking for a fourth win when it played Norway in Group A and the United States played France in Group B.

