Sweden beats France while Britain are Poland are relegated at ice hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Sweden has beaten France 3-1 and preserved a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship in Prague. Sweden clinch a top spot in Group B with six wins in six matches. In Group A, Norway beat last-placed Britain 5-2. The Brits remain pointless with a game to go in the preliminary round and are relegated after one year in the top division. Finland has downed Denmark 3-1 in Group A, a result that keeps the Finns in contention for a playoff spot. In Group B, Kazakhstan has rallied past newcomer Poland 3-1. Poland qualified for the worlds after 22 years only to be immediately relegated.

