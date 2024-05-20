Sweden beats France, Britain relegated after losing to Norway at hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Sweden has beaten France 3-1 and preserved a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship in Prague. Sweden clinch a top group spot. Lucas Raymond scored and added an assist, defenseman Erik Karlsson scored his fourth goal of the tournament, and Andre Burakovsky had an empty net goal for Sweden to record a sixth win in six Group B matches. Lucas Raymond scored the lone goal for France. In Group A, Norway beat last-placed Britain 5-2. The Brits remain pointless with a game to go in the preliminary round and are relegated after one year in the top division.

