Sweden and Denmark team up to bid for Euro 2029 in women’s soccer

PARIS (AP) — Denmark and Sweden will bid to host the 2029 Women’s European Championship. The two federations are no longer with their Nordic neighbors Norway and Finland after their four-nation bid for the 2025 edition lost out to Switzerland in a final round of voting by UEFA’s executive committee last year. Swedish and Danish soccer leaders announced their bid in Paris after the UEFA annual meeting. Both countries had supported UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in a potentially controversial vote on extending his term limits. Norway was among just three “no” votes in a failed attempt to force a separate vote on the issue.

