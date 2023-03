Swayman makes 36 saves NHL-leading Bruins beat Jets 3-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves for his third shutout of the season and eighth overall in the NHL-leading Boston Bruins’ 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Trent Frederic, Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek scored to help Boston rebound from its first consecutive regulation losses of the season. The Bruins are 51-11-5.

Frederic opened the scoring at 50 seconds of the first period with his 15th goal of the season. Zacha added his 18th with 6:38 left in the first. Nosek scored into an empty net with six seconds left for his sixth of the season.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots for the Winnipeg. The Jets (38-28-3) are 2-2-0 in their last four games and 4-9-2 in their last 15.

