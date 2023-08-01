Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season. A judge passed down his ruling Tuesday after a hearing Sunday. The Bruins avoided arbitration with depth forward Trent Frederic. They signed him to a two-year deal worth $4.6 million. Swayman is again expected to share duties in net with reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark. Frederic will count $2.3 million against the cap each of the next two seasons.

