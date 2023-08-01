Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic

By The Associated Press
FILE - Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman, left, pushes Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton, right, away during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season, the team announced. A judge passed down his ruling Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 after a hearing Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season. A judge passed down his ruling Tuesday after a hearing Sunday. The Bruins avoided arbitration with depth forward Trent Frederic. They signed him to a two-year deal worth $4.6 million. Swayman is again expected to share duties in net with reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark. Frederic will count $2.3 million against the cap each of the next two seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.