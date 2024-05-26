Swanson’s double in 9th lifts Nebraska over Penn State 2-1 for Big Ten title, spot in regional

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Gabe Swanson drove in pinch-runner Cayden Brumbaugh with a two-out double in the top of the ninth inning and Big Ten pitcher of the year Brett Sears retired the heart of the Penn State order to seal a 2-1 victory, earning the Cornhuskers the conference tournament title and a regional berth. Second-seeded Nebraska (39-20), which joined the Big Ten in 2011, also won the tournament in 2017 and 2021. The Cornhuskers have never won the College World Series, previously appearing in 2001, 2002 and 2005. Penn State (29-24), which played as an independent until joining the conference in 1993, has made five CWS appearances but none since 1973. The Nittany Lions were the runners-up in 1957.

