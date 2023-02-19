Swanson scores again as US beats Japan 1-0 at SheBelieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored in the 45th minute, and the United States shut out Japan 1-0 Sunday to remain undefeated in the SheBelieves Cup. Swanson got the ball on a pass from Alex Morgan and outraced the defender before beating goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita with a shot off her right foot to the far corner. The forward in her team-best fourth start this year leads the U.S. in scoring. She had both goals in Thursday night’s 2-0 win over Canada in Orlando to start this annual event. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy made a couple big saves late to preserve the shutout.

