Swanson returns to training with US women ahead of the first Women’s Gold Cup

Mallory Swanson is returning to the U.S. national team but she’s not ready to play in a match just yet. Swanson, who injured her left knee last April and missed the Women’s World Cup, is on the roster of the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup as a training player. She won’t play in tournament games for the United States. The 23-player roster announced by interim coach Twila Kilgore on Wednesday includes teenagers Olivia Moultrie and Jaedyn Shaw, but leaves off veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan. Kilgore says “this is the group that we feel is the right group for right now.”

