Swanson returns to training with US women ahead of the first Women’s Gold Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - U.S. forward Mallory Swanson (9) controls the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Canada, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The Chicago Red Stars have signed U.S. national team forward Mallory Swanson to a historic four-year contract with an option for a fifth year, a record for the National Women's Soccer League. Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, were not made public, although the team called it the “most lucrative agreement” in league history. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

Mallory Swanson is returning to the U.S. national team but she’s not ready to play in a match just yet. Swanson, who injured her left knee last April and missed the Women’s World Cup, is on the roster of the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup as a training player. She won’t play in tournament games for the United States. The 23-player roster announced by interim coach Twila Kilgore on Wednesday includes teenagers Olivia Moultrie and Jaedyn Shaw, but leaves off veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan. Kilgore says “this is the group that we feel is the right group for right now.”

