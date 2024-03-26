Swanson, Macario return to the US team ahead of the SheBelieves Cup

Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario are returning to the U.S. national team for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup after lengthy absences because of injuries. The 23-player roster announced for the event next month also includes 16-year old Lily Yohannes, a midfielder who plays for Ajax in the Netherlands. The SheBelieves Cup will include the United States, Japan, Canada and Brazil and opens on April 6 in Atlanta. All four teams are ranked in the top 10 in the world and have qualified for this summer’s Olympics in France.

