Swanson homers, Smyly sharp as Cubs beat Nationals 5-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and Drew Smyly delivered seven solid innings as the Chicago Cubs bounced back from a rough series at Miami to beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Monday night.

Swanson went 3-for-5, including a double and his second homer of the season. The 389-foot blast to left-center in the fifth inning made it 4-1 — a welcome advantage for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid. All those losses to the Marlins were by one run.

Smyly (3-1) allowed a homer by Lane Thomas in the second inning but cruised from there, throwing just 84 pitches. The left-hander gave up six hits and walked none in his fifth straight start allowing two runs or fewer.

MacKenzie Gore (3-2) allowed a season-high four runs over four-plus innings on seven hits — including three doubles and Swanson’s homer. Seiya Suzuki had an RBI single in the first for Chicago, and Trey Mancini drove in Suzuki with a double.

Ian Happ homered in the ninth for Chicago off Cory Abbott.

Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson looks up as he rounds bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki follows the ball as he hits an RBI-single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) runs to the dugout after scoring a home run during the ninth of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta Previous Next

Dominic Smith had three of Washington’s six hits. The Nationals, last in the NL East, have lost four of five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: C Yan Gomes left the game in second inning as a precaution after getting hit in head with a backswing. He was replaced by Tucker Barnhart. … Swanson received a gash above his right eye sliding into second base in the third. … RHP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) will pitch in a rehab game Tuesday for Triple-A Iowa, looking to reach four innings or 60 pitches. … RHP Jameson Taillon (15-day injured list) will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

Nationals: RHP Chad Kuhl was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 30, with a right big toe injury. RHP Cory Abbott was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. … 3B Carter Kieboom (Tommy John surgery), who has not played in a major league game since 2021, will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday for Double-A Harrisburg.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues on Tuesday night with Chicago’s Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 5.24 ERA) facing Washington’s Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.10).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.