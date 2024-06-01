Swansen’s two HRs help Nebraska beat Niagara 7-5 to avoid elimination in Stillwater regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Gabe Swansen hit two home runs and Nebraska beat Niagara 7-5 in a Stillwater Regional elimination game. Swansen’s solo home run in the top of the fifth gave the Cornhuskers a 5-4 lead. Brady Desjardins answered with a homer in the bottom half of the inning to tie it. The Cornhuskers tacked on another run in the sixth. Swanson homered to left center in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring. Nebraska (40-21) will play the Oklahoma State-Florida loser.

