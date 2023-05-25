Swansen home run sparks Nebraska’s rally past Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gabe Swansen hit a game-tying three-run home run, Brice Matthews drew a bases-loaded walk for the go-ahead run and Nebraska scored six runs in the seventh inning to soar past Rutgers 9-7 in an opening-round game of the Big Ten Tournament. The Cornhuskers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Charlie Fischer but did not score again until Swansen’s home run tied the game at six in the seventh inning. Rutgers got three runs in the fifth to tie it and three in the seventh to go ahead 6-3.

