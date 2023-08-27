Swann throws for 3 TDs as Vanderbilt holds off Hawaii 35-28 in opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AJ Swann threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Vanderbilt held off Hawaii 35-28 Saturday night following a long lightning delay before the season opener for both teams. Jayden McGowden returned a kickoff untouched 96 yards to put Vanderbilt ahead to stay at 14-7 midway through the first. Swann added a 7-yard TD pass to Will Sheppard to start the second quarter. Sheppard also caught a 1-yard TD toss in the third. De’Rickey Wright had two interceptions with his second coming with 1:43 left to end Hawaii’s furious rally. Hawaii drops to 0-5 on the road against Southeastern Conference teams.

