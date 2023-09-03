Swann throws 2 TD passes to Sheppard, Vanderbilt beats Alabama A&M 47-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Sheppard scored two touchdowns on short receptions, and Sedrick Alexander reached the end zone twice on fourth-quarter runs to help Vanderbilt beat Alabama A&M 47-13. Sheppard finished with six receptions for 62 yards, and Jayden McGowan added six catches for 70 yards. Alexander ran for 87 yards on 12 carries. AJ Swann completed 15 of 29 passes for 194 yards. Vanderbilt is 2-0 for the second straight time under third-year head coach Clark Lea. Alabama A&M’s lone touchdown was a 62-yard touchdown reception by Terrell Gardner on a deep pass from Xavier Lankford.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.