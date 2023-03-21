Swan song for Match Play, Champions take over Rancho Mirage

The final version of the Dell Match Play returns to Austin, Texas. This is likely the final World Golf Championship in a series that began in 1999. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and assured of staying No. 1 in the world. Scheffler has made it to the championship match the last two years. The field is missing LIV Golf players and had to dip down to No. 77 in the world ranking to fill the 64-man field. The LPGA starts its domestic schedule in Arizona. Bernhard Langer gets another crack at the PGA Tour Champions career wins mark.

