SWAC tops Pac-12 again; Prairie View beats Wazzu 70-59

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points and Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59 on Tuesday night.

It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference over the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, after Grambling beat Colorado last week and Texas Southern downed Arizona State.

Douglas was 11 of 20 from the field and Gambrell 6 of 15 for Prairie View (3-0).

The Panthers led by 21 points with 7:28 remaining in the second half before Washington State closed on a 16-6 run.

Douglas scored 17 points in the first half to help Prairie View build a 41-27 lead by halftime. The Panthers shot 54.8% from the field and held the Cougars to 31.8.

TJ Bamba scored nine of his 16 points in the final six minutes for Washington State (1-2). Kymany Houinsou added 10 points.

The Cougars play Eastern Washington on Monday.

